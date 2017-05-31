Minot Man Accused of Slashing Tires At Canaan Campground

Somerset County deputies were called to a Canaan campground Sunday evening for the report of a man with two large knives.

Police say witnesses saw 26-year-old Brandon York of Minot randomly slashing tires, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage.

They say a group staying at the campground was able to stop York and had restrained him with duct tape while waiting for police.

York was arrested on several counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and assault.

Police believe York was staying at the campground, but they don’t know what his motive was.