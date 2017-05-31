Man Charged With Murder Extradited to Bangor Today

A Connecticut man charged with murder after a fatal shooting on Easter Sunday in Bangor is now in the Penobscot County Jail.

40-year-old Antoinne ‘Prince’ Bethea was arrested in Ohio last week during a traffic stop.

He waived extradition and was flown back to Bangor today.

Bangor Police say Bethea shot and killed 36-year-old Terrance Durel Senior of New Orleans at an Ohio Street residence on April 16th.

When asked if he had anything to say about the charges, Bethea responded “I’m not guilty.”

Bethea is due in court this week.