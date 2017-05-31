Maine Woman Swims Molokai Channel for Fourth World Record

It’s a fourth world record for Maine’s Pat Gallant, who just swam across the Molokai Channel in Hawaii.

It took the 66 year old 23 hours to swim from Oahu to Molokai. Her sixth open water swim in the ocean’s seven challenge.

It all started with a tribute swim in the peaks to Portland in honor of her brother, who won the race twice before he died.

“Of the oceans seven, I have one left, and that’s Hooks Strait in New Zealand. It’s a very popular swim. I booked it last year but it’s a three year wait so i’ll go out in 2019.” Says Gallant.

Gallant’s previous record was for swimming the north channel between Ireland and Scotland.