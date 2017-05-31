Maine State Museum Gets $100K Donation to Build Education Center

A $100,000 donation is giving a boost to the Maine State Museum’s funding campaign to build an education center at its facility in Augusta.

The Avangrid Foundation gift has brought the total funds raised to $250,000.

The museum is planning on building a $600,000 education center featuring interactive exhibits aimed at intellectual growth for visitors of all ages.

The museum’s director says the addition will be be the most important project the museum has undertaken in several years.

“We have almost a million objects in our collections and only a few percentage of them are displayed in the museum. So this old exhibit area will be replaced by an education center that has the capacity to involve classes, individuals, families, adult-learning as well- with all of the technology that you’d expect,” said Bernard Fishman, Director of the Maine State Museum.

“We’re exploring all avenues within the museum over where we can begin prototyping in the here and now. So this fall we hope to have some ready models that we can experiment with,” said Jennifer Dube, Director of the Friends of the Maine State Museum.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020.

To donate to the museum’s fundraising campaign, go to http://www.mainestatemuseum.org/ or contact Friends of the Maine State Museum at 207-287-2304.