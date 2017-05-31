Maine House Votes Down Constitutional Convention Resolution

The Maine House of Representatives has voted down a resolution calling for Maine to join other states for a constitutional convention to limit the power of the federal government.

34 states would have to enact similar resolves for such a convention…Only 12 have done so.

Supporters of the measure say it would allow state legislatures to prevent the President from exceeding his or her constitutional authority through overreaching executive orders.

But those against it say a convention could put the entire constitution at risk.