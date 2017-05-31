LePage Says He’ll Consider Releasing Female Inmates

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – Maine’s Republican governor is looking into commuting the sentences of female inmates as part of an effort to alleviate a shortage of workers as the tourism season starts.

In a radio call-in show Tuesday, Gov. Paul LePage said he is also asking the federal government for help securing foreign workers to fill jobs in hotels and restaurants in the state’s tourism industry. The industry is having a hard time finding workers at a time of record low unemployment in the state.

The call follows a move by his administration to release 17 male prisoners Friday. He said the action would allow inmates to get jobs and wouldn’t threaten public safety. He also said it wasn’t related to his proposal to close Downeast Correctional Facility and transfer or release 100 inmates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/30/2017 5:18:43 PM (GMT -4:00)