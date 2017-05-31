Kennebec County Jail Completes Expansion Project

The Kennebec County Jail has undergone a major transformation, taking what once was an indoor rec yard and transforming it into a two floor unit.

Staff say it’s an opportunity to alleviate costs associated with overcrowding.

We got a tour.

“I would like to see less inmates, but I know that’s not a reality.”

There are 144 inmates currently in the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta, but that number is constantly changing.

The issue of overcrowding that once plagued the jail, now a thing of the past, thanks to an expansion effort launched in 2016.

“The facility is a linear facility, it’s an older built facility,” said Ken Waurpel, a jail administrator. “So to be able to change this into an area where we can house inmates and save the taxpayers money as far as not needing to board out, that’s really a great thing for the facility.”

“22 beds up here, but we’ll only be putting 21 inmates in here.”

Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason says this is a direct supervision pod, the first of its kind at the jail.

“We’re adding four more corrections officers, specifically to help house this pod. We’re able to hold more people again, which is fiscally easier on the budget for Kennebec County.”

The upper floor contains 11 bunk beds. The lower floor is a common area with pay phones and bathroom facilities.

But only a select population will use it.

“Designing the pod, we envisioned trustees in mind.”

Jason Stonier, maintenance supervisor for the jail, is referring to male inmates who earn good time off their sentence by working in the jail as janitors, kitchen workers or laborers.

“The more we can do for them to help them stay in control and maintain good demeanor while they’re here, the better. The better overall.”

The nearly $700,000 project is an investment that Sheriff Mason says is in the best interest of taxpayers.

“In theory, within 18 months, we’ll pay for ourselves. We’re going to fill it up, we’re going to pull people back that we have in other facilities and we’ll move forward.”

The new unit has passed an inspection by the Department of Corrections. They’re hoping to start housing more inmates by mid June.