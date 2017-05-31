Hermon High School Students Participate in Project Citizen

Students at Hermon High School put their critical thinking skills to work in a community project.

Project Citizen is an opportunity for students to discuss problems within their community and come up with solutions.

Problems ranged from dress code to having a community basketball court to climate change issues.

Students created posters and gave an oral presentation detailing their problem and solution.

A community panel asked questions and gave constructive criticism for each project.

Students say a lot of work and research went into their presentations.

Taylor Rouillard, a junior, says, “We learned so much through doing this. We spent so much time researching this.”

Jesse Hargrove, Social Studies teacher says, “When they’re doing their research they often times run into more roadblocks than they do just easy-peasy solutions. Them understanding that democracy is a process and it doesn’t necessarily guarantee results is a big part of the learning lesson here.”

W-A-B-I’s Catherine Pegram and Todd Simcox served as community panelists today.