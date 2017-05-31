Four Maine Colleges to Share $2.2 Million in Upward Bound Program

Four Maine colleges and universities will share in close to $2.2 million dedicated to upward bound.

The program helps low income, first generation, and other students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue a higher education.

The University of Southern Maine, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine system, and Bowdoin college are all benefiting from the U.S. Department of Education funding.

The Education Department is also going to review an upward bound grand application from the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

It, as well as dozens of others, was previously rejected due to formatting issues. in UMPI’s case, some of the pages had one and a half inch spacing than double lines.