Former Oakland Woman Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Her Child

A jury has found a former Oakland woman guilty of sexually abusing one of her two

children.

This was a retrial for 28-year-old Sarah Conway.

It took an Augusta jury less than 30 minutes to reach their verdict Wednesday morning.

At her trial in January, the jury deadlocked on the charge of gross sexual assault, so the judge declared a mistrial.

That jury found Conway not guilty of unlawful sexual contact.

She and her boyfriend, 38-year-old Stephen Smith, were arrested in 2015.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing the kids.

Conway claimed he forced her to have sex with one of her children.

Before the trial, Conway pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of her children.