Ferguson Murder Trial Resumes in Fourth Day of Proceedings

The murder trial of 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson continued in Bangor today.

Ferguson and 27-year-old Robert Hansley, both of New York, are accused of killing 38-year-old Robert Kennedy in Bangor in 2015.

Court resumed for the fourth day of proceedings with the state calling 21-year-old Mariah Cyr.

Cyr identified the two men and told the judge, Hansley approached her and her friends at the Bangor Mall to sell them drugs while Ferguson stood at a nearby taxi.

She exchanged numbers with Hansley who later texted her and offered to pay her $450 to drive him and his ‘brother,’ meaning Ferguson, to Portland.

She agreed and picked the men up on Hammond Street, but was quickly pulled over by police in what she thought was a traffic stop but was actually an arrest of Hansley and Ferguson.

The trial will resume tomorrow.