Emera Maine Uses Helicopters on Major Repair Project

If you looked up in the sky along I-395 today, you may have seen helicopters flying around.

They are part of a repair and maintenance project that Emera Maine has started along a 100-mile stretch of transmission line.

The project is meant to extend the life of the line and ensure safe and reliable delivery of electricity.

Emera says using the helicopters allows the work to be done more quickly and cost-effectively.

Work will continue on the transmission line through the end of October.