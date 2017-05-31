CDC Confirms Two Mainers Have Rare Deer Tick Virus

According to the Maine Center For Disease Control And Prevention, two Mainers have contracted a rare illness from tick bites.

The CDC says the two adults tested positive for Powassan Encephalitis and are recovering after hospital stays.

Officials say these cases, also known as deer tick virus, are rare in the U.S..

Maine has identified nine cases since 2000, including these two.

Powassan virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected Ixodes (including both the woodchuck and deer) tick. Signs and symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and memory loss. Long-term neurologic problems may occur. Symptoms can begin anytime from one week to one month after the tick bite.

The No Ticks 4 ME approach includes:

Wearing protective clothing. Light clothing makes ticks easier to see and long sleeves and pants reduces exposed skin for ticks to attach.

Use an EPA repellent and always follow the labels. Clothing and gear can be treated with Permethrin for longer protection.

Use caution in tick infested areas. Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass and stay in the middle of trails whenever possible.

Perform daily tick checks. Check for ticks immediately after exiting high risk areas. Bathe or shower (preferably within 2 hours after being outdoors) to wash off and find ticks on your body. Conduct a full-body tick check. Also examine clothing, gear, and pets.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension office offers free tick identification. More information is available on their website: https://extension.umaine.edu/ipm/tickid/

For more information on Powassan and other tickborne diseases visit www.maine.gov/idepi and click on vector-borne diseases. A video short on Powassan is also available at: http://www.maine.gov/dhhs/mecdc/infectious-disease/epi/videos.shtml