Brewer School Officials Ask City for $1M in Additional Funding

It was standing room only at Brewer City Hall Wednesday evening as the proposed school budget went before the city council.

Budget discussions between the school and council have been on-going for months.

An increase in student enrollment, special education needs, and proficiency based learning requirements were listed among the reasons for the school department’s request for more funding.

In a previous meeting the council stated it would be willing to increase the city’s share by a half million dollars.

Superintendent Cheri Towle said that special education and proficiency mandates came with a price tag of more than 750 thousand dollars alone.

Thus, a request for one million dollars in additional funding was given to the council.

“This budget represents all students of all spectrums of all needs” said Towle. “We can’t just add what we need for our special education students we have to also represent kids who have interests at the top of the scale as well.”

“Well we’ve got the time now up until June 6th and the five (council members) of us will deliberate with our City Manager and Assistant City Manager and our Finance Director and we’ll come to an agreement that works” said Brewer Mayor Kevin O’Connell. “I would think that like down in Augusta and Washington D.C. they work on compromise, or they should. I would like to think that we can come to a compromise also.”

The council will vote on the matter on June 6th.

It is then scheduled to go to city voters on June 13th.