Brewer Athletics Addresses City Council to Keep Football and Hockey

Brewer School Board announced earlier this month they were considering cutting the football and boys hockey programs to remedy their budget problems.

A new budget formed to continue both sports, add volleyball and lacrosse, and was submitted to the City Council. The City Council met tonight for discussion in Brewer. Many involved with Witches Athletics were there too. Rightfully concerned. The Brewer football team reached the northern Maine championship this school year while the hockey team made the region semifinals. Losing the two programs would create a large hole in the community….