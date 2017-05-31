Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center Hosts Grief Support Group Workshops

The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is pleased to announce a very special two-day workshop, “Coming into Wholeness: A special breath, movement, and grief support workshop with Paul Weiss and Janice Ronco.”

There are many forms of grief associated with cancer treatment and diagnosis, but we live in a culture that often only acknowledges the grief that comes with loss of life. Cancer brings with it many other losses. We often feel a sense of loss around the changes in our body, or the loss of a sense of safety and certainty about the future, or the loss of a job, a relationship, access to important parts of our pre-cancer lifestyles, or financial stability, which may have come about as the result of our illness and treatment.

If you are a cancer survivor, or a patient, you can join the workshop on Tuesday, June 6th from 1 – 3pm, and the follow-up workshop Wednesday, June 14th at 1 – 2:30pm. Both workshop days are at the Cancer Resource Center. There is no charge to attend the workshops. Everyone is welcome to join, but space is limited. Please call 664-0339 or email [email protected] to reserve your seat.