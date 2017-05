Bangor Savings Bank Makes Donation to Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation

Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation received 5 thousand dollars today in Pittsfield, from Bangor Savings Bank’s “Community Matters More” campaign. The foundation is in memory of Nolan Berthelette, a Pittsfield teenager, who died of a brain aneurysm a few years ago. His family and the foundation continue to make the community better in his honor and help the fight for brain aneurysm research.