Variably Cloudy & Mostly Dry Today, Scattered Showers Tonight

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We will be under the influence of an upper level low pressure system spinning north of the Great Lakes over the next few days. Disturbances wrapping around the upper low will cross the state from time to time giving us a chance for showers as each disturbance moves through. That being said, we’ve got the chance of showers in the forecast pretty much every day this week into the weekend but it will, by no means, be raining the entire time. These will be scattered showers and there will be plenty of dry periods in between.

High pressure will move to our east today. This will help to keep us mainly dry for our Tuesday. We’ll see variably cloudy skies and a cool day today with temperatures in the mid-50s along the coast due to a southerly wind off the water and a bit milder inland, mainly near or a bit above 60°. A few showers will be possible late in the day as an occluded front approaches from the west otherwise expect a dry day. The occluded front will cross the state tonight giving everyone a chance for some showers during the overnight hours. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-40s to near 50° for nighttime lows.

Showers be possible again Wednesday mainly during the morning hours as the disturbance clears the state. We’ll see plenty of clouds Wednesday and temperatures remaining cool with highs only in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. Another disturbance approaching from the west will give us a chance for showers later in the day especially western parts of the state. A cold front will cross the state Thursday morning. This front will continue our shower chances through the morning hours Thursday followed by some brighter skies during the afternoon as the front moves to our east. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Another disturbance coming through on Friday will give us a chance for a few showers Friday with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Showers will remain in our forecast into the start of the weekend Saturday.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible late in the day over western areas. Cool with highs between 55°-65°. South/southeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 45°-50°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs between 56°-62°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers mainly during the morning. Seasonable with highs between 62°-71°.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW