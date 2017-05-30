UPDATE: Fatal Fire in Orneville Early Tuesday Morning

For a third time in less than a week, a man has died in a house fire in Maine.

Early this morning, the body of a man was found in the remains of his home in Orneville.

A neighbor called around 1:30 this morning, and when crews arrived at the home on Little Boyd Lake Road, it was fully engulfed in flames.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.

It’s a camp but he’d lived there year round he was in there by himself. No other family lived there with him and we found one male deceased in the home itself. At least two dogs that perished in the fire as well.” Says Scott Richardson, of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

On Sunday, 88 year old Harold Young died when his farm house in Surry caught fire.

And last Wednesday, the body of 80 year old Lawrence Dries was found in his Union home after a fire.