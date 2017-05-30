United Way of Eastern Maine to Host “Wingfest Maine” in Cross Insurance Center Thursday

The United Way of Eastern Maine is hosting the “Wingfest Maine”, a wing festival to raise funds for the organization, Thursday, June 1st at the Cross Insurance Center. This event will feature over two dozen restaurants and organizations for you to enjoy! Attendees will get to vote for their favorite wing of the night, and the winner will receive a gigantic chicken wing trophy, along with bragging rights and a profile in the Bangor Metro Magazine.

Tickets are just $20 per person in advance, or $25 at the door, and can be reserved online at www.wingfestmaine.com.

This event is a 21+ event, so be sure to remember your id.