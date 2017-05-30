UMaine Students Use Clam Cam to Show Work of Maine Clammers

More is being learned about clams in Maine thanks to something called the Clam Cam…

The project was created by a U-Maine student and faculty researchers to show the work clam harvesters do to get the shellfish from the mud to the market.

Clammers wear chest-mounted GoPro cameras and microphones to record their movements and sound on the mud flats.

The research is meant to document a wide range of clamming practices to provide a meaningful cultural archive for future generations on Maine’s coast.

Bridie McGreavy, an Associate Professor working on the project says, “It is the second or third largest fishery in the state. In 2015 it brought in $22 million in landings. So, economically it’s really valuable to coastal communities. But, it’s also socially and culturally valuable as well.”

Tyler Quiring, a PH.D. Student working on the project says, “Our research and the website that we’re building will be able to start a conversation. People will be able to see a little bit more clearly what it’s like to dig clams and hopefully be able to contribute to the sustainability of the industry as a result.”

A National Science Foundation award to the Senator George J. Michell Center for Sustainability Solutions and a grant from the U-Maine Humanities Center support the project.