UMaine Holds Potluck Lunch to Honor WWII Veterans

The University of Maine hosted a 1940s theme tribute to World War II veterans today.

The potluck included dishes, music, and decorations from the era.

Veterans from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and those currently serving also attended to show their support.

Organizers say it was a chance for them to celebrate these veterans and for them to tell their stories and share pictures with other veterans.

World War II Veteran Carmine Pecorelli reminisced on why he enlisted all those years ago.

He says, “We were watching a movie. I was with a friend, and when we came out there was a crowd in front of the New York Times building and that’s where the letters said ‘Japanese bomb Pearl Harbor.’ That was a Sunday. That following Monday, American men and women, there were lines around the recruiting stations, Army, Navy, Marine Corps. Everyone wanted to enlist including me.”

There were four World War II veterans in attendance.