Two State Lawmakers Leaving Democratic Party

Two Maine lawmakers are dropping the state Democratic Party.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Ralph Chapman of Brooksville and Denise Harlow of Portland unenrolled.

Both politicians are progressives who split with their party to oppose an overhaul of Maine’s metallic mining regulations.

The lawmakers claim the regulations allow groundwater pollution and that the state lacks the needed expertise in mining to protect the environment.

The move means Democrats no longer have an outright majority in the house.

They now hold 75 seats.

Republicans hold 71 seats, with five independents.