Two Fryburg Officers Recover after Missing Woman Search Crash

One of the two Fryburg police officers seriously hurt in a weekend boat crash is now out of the hospital.

The other officer remains in critical condition.

20 year old Nathan Desjardins and 51 year old Dale stout were thrown from their police boat late Saturday afternoon.

Desjardins suffered life-threatening injuries.

The pair were responding after a canoe overturned in the Saco river.

Two men in the canoe made it to the shore safely.

A 38 year old woman from South Berwick is still missing.

“There are some places that we can’t search, but we’re searching every place that we think, if she was moving down river, that she would come into an eddy.” Says Lt. Tim Place of the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens say the missing woman was not wearing a life jacket.

they also say alcohol played a factor in the incident.