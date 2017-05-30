Stroke Awareness Screenings At EMMC

May is stroke awareness month and before the calendar changes, the folks at Eastern Maine Medical Center wanted to make sure the signs and symptoms of a stroke were front and center for all to see.

“High blood pressure is one of the major risk factors for stroke and if we can reduce that risk and I think it is 1 in 6 people don’t even realize they have high blood pressure,” said Angela Wheelden, RN Nurse Coordinator for the EMMC Stroke Program. “And so by doing these screenings, we can let them know what their blood pressure is and whether or not they need to go see their primary doctor and let them know what the risk factors are for stroke as well and let them know if they are high risk.”

Members of the EMMC Stroke Program do these free screenings regularly, either at the hospital or the healthcare mall, or they go out into the community to get the word out because they treat a stroke case about every 18 hours.

“We see about 500 TIA which is Transient Ischemic Attack which are precursors to stroke, and Ischemic Stroke and Hemorrhagic strokes a year at Eastern Maine Medical Center,” said Wheelden. “So the prevalence is pretty high.”

So they were teaching about F.A.S.T.

Face Drooping, Arm Weakness, Speech Difficulty, and the T is time to call 9-1-1. People may see one or more of these symptoms but opt to ignore them.

“The thing about stroke is it’s painless,” said Wheelden. “So it’s only going to show you symptoms. It’s not going to necessarily have any pain with it, so patients tend to not come to us. So our time window to give a clot busting medication called TPA is within 3 to 4 and a half hours of the time when you were last seen at your normal.”

And FAST is more than an acronym, it’s crucial to a person having a stroke.

“We can’t do anything quickly if they come to the hospital 3 days later,” said Wheelden. “So if they come to us quickly, then we can give a clot busting medication that can break up the clot and they’re less likely to have impairment.”

For more information here is a link to the EMMC stroke center.