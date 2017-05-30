State Department of Education and Maine State Library Team Up to Hold Virtual Reality Expo

Maine teachers are going to get some help learning how to bring virtual reality into the classroom.
The Maine Department of Education and the Maine State Library are hosting a free virtual reality expo Monday, June 19th.
Presentations will include Google expeditions, which lets teachers take students on virtual journeys from Antarctica to the International Space Station.
A lab at the University of Maine will present HandWaver, a gesture-based program allowing students to use their hands to explore mathematical objects in virtual three-dimensional space.