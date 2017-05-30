Season for harvesting Eels For Sushi Will Be Over Soon

BANGOR, Maine (AP) – Maine’s annual season for harvesting baby eels from rivers and streams will likely be over in the coming days.

The baby eels, called elvers, are sold to Asian aquaculture companies and used to make sushi. They are the subject of one of the most lucrative fisheries in New England and are currently selling for about $1,300 per pound.

Fishermen are limited to quota of a little more than 9,500 pounds of the eels for the entire fishery, and they are within 400 pounds of it. State officials say fishermen have a little more than 366 pounds of quota left. Once the quota is hit, the fishery shuts down.

The fishery is set to end June 7, whether fishermen reach quota or not. The elver fishing season takes place every spring.