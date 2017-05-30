Pet of the Week: Meet Marmalade!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, we got to meet Marmalade! This little love bug is two years old and loves to play almost as much as he loves to snuggle!

The Old Town Animal Orphanage is also hosting an Animal Orphanage Gold Scramble! The event will be at the Hidden Meadows Golf Course in Old Town on July 8th. The golf scramble will be $60 per person and $240 per team. Fees include a golf cart, lunch, range balls, and other select events.

For more information, you can give Hidden Meadows a call at 827-4779