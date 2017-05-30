New Computer Classes Set to Begin in Bangor

A for-profit and a non-profit are teaming up to provide computer classes in Bangor.

If you’re someone who doesn’t feel entirely comfortable with one of your devices, these may be just the classes for you.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging and OTT Communications are teaming up to offer digital literacy classes.

“Eventually everybody needs some level of comfort because it’s not going to reverse. It’s not going to go away,” said OTT Communications’ Marketing Manager, Tracy Scheckel.

The six-week course will begin with the very basics.

“Making those folks comfortable using technology strengthens the family, keeps everybody connected, and really just improves quality of life,” said Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s IT Director, Thomas Boyd.

PCs for Maine offered six computers, but organizers will be encouraging people to bring their own devices.

Sessions are set to begin in August.

If you’d like to sign up, call EAAA at 941-2865.