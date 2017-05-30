Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Bangor Crash

A man had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday evening in Bangor.

Officials say a motorcyclist came up behind a car that had stopped on Broadway Avenue and struck the back of the vehicle.

“The vehicle was actually in the center of the road out here” said Bangor Police Officer James Hassard. “I don’t know if you can see the motorcycle but right behind there was the impact point and the motorcycle went just passed the car.”

The extent of the driver’s injuries weren’t known.

Police on scene said he was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities had to shut down traffic on a portion on Broadway and at the intersection of Congress and Stillwater.

A reconstruction team was called to the scene.