Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to Dealing Drugs in Washington County

A man from Massachusetts will spend a year-and-a-half in prison for selling drugs in Washington County.

23-year-old Marco Serrano pleaded guilty earlier this month to crack cocaine and heroin charges.

He and 18-year-old Rafael Santiago of Connecticut were arrested in February after police searched homes in Trescott and Whitneyville.

Drug agents say the two also took part in an undercover buy.

Santiago’s case is still pending.

We’re told a warrant is out for his arrest, again.