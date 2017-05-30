Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee Continues to Define Regulations

The Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee continues to work on regulating growers, sellers, and producers, how to protect public safety, and how to tax cannabis.

Tuesday, the panel tackled the requirements for retail marijuana production facilities.

Lawmakers are considering changing the use of the word ‘recreational’ in the law to prevent youth use of marijuana products.

“I tend to think that maybe if we’re concerned about children using it, we probably don’t want to use the word ‘recreational,’ because it makes it sound like fun. So maybe, for me, I’d be happy with ‘adult-use’ if we were going to rename that,” said Rep. Patrick Corey, (R), committee member.

The Maine legislature delayed retail marijuana sales until February of next year.

Committee members will continue to define the law and set up the necessary regulations for implementation.