Maine Spring Turkey Hunt Ending For The Year As Toms Rejoice

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — It’s nearly safe to be a turkey in Maine again.

Maine’s statewide turkey hunt ends on June 3. Hunters are allowed to take two bearded turkeys in most of the state.

The rules are slightly different in parts of far northern Maine, where hunters are limited to one bird. Hunters are also restricted in terms of which weeks they are allowed to hunt in far northern Maine for most of the season.

However, all hunters are allowed to hunt turkeys during the final week of the season, which begins Monday.

There is also a turkey hunt in the fall that begins on Oct. 1.