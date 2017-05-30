Maine.gov Launches Invasive Species Portal

Identifying invasive species in your area just got easier.

Maine.gov has created a new online portal, providing resources and information about destructive flora and fauna that can invade our state.

A species can be considered invasive if it’s not native to an area and can cause harm to the environment, human health or the economy.

This portal is part of a larger effort by the Maine Department of Agriculture to monitor the state’s forest health.

Allison Kanoti, a forest entomologist, says her team plays a small role in early detection and that it’s up to the public to help identify invaders in our forest and community trees.

“Before, you had to go to many different sites in order to find those different invasive species. This portal brings it all together. A really good example of that is the emerald ash borer, that’s an insect from Asia that feeds on ash. And our best detection tool hands-down is the informed public. They can recognize the impact of woodpeckers feeding on the larvae underneath the bark and it’s been one of the ways that this insect has been detected in other states.”

If you have questions about insect or disease pests of trees, you can submit a clinic form online. Click here to visit the portal.