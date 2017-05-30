Maine Could Become Third State to Increase Tobacco Sales Age from 18 to 21

Maine could join Hawaii and California by becoming the third state in the nation to increase the tobacco sales age from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers, advocates and cancer survivors gathered in Augusta Tuesday to support a proposed bill aimed at doing just that.

“If someone handed you something to inhale, and said ‘here this will increase your risk of a dozen kinds of cancer. This will make you 2-4 times more likely to have a stroke or a heart attack.’ You’d look at them like they were crazy and you’d walk away. But exposure to the nicotine in cigarettes is so powerfully addicting that people continue to smoke even after they’ve experienced horrible life-changing illnesses,” said Dr. McKenney.

According to Dr. Dylan McKenney, a pediatric psychiatrist in Lewiston, tobacco kills more people nationwide each year than alcohol, car accidents, HIV, gun violence and illegal drugs combined.

A proposed bill seeks to reduce youth access to tobacco here in Maine.

“There are 2700 Maine children that are alive today that will die prematurely due to tobacco related disease,” said Hilary Schneider, Director of Government Relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in Maine.

“My Dad died of lung cancer, my brother died of lung cancer- my generation and that of many others in this room has been gripped by the addiction of tobacco. Many of us started smoking long before the dangers were revealed and the tobacco companies were brought to task for it,” said Sen. Paul Davis, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

Davis says he was smoking two packs a day by the time he was 19, and he hopes his bill will discourage that behavior in younger Mainers.

Hannah Dow, an eighth grader from Topsham, says she sees tobacco use at her school among her peers.

She says older siblings or friends buy the products for younger kids, making them more likely to start using and becoming addicted.

“It feels like it’s really easy for them to get tobacco and their parents either don’t know or don’t care. I have noticed in my school it’s most of the older boys in eighth grade that are using tobacco products like cigarettes and chew. You can smell it on them or sometimes students bring them to school or post about using tobacco online,” said Dow.

Hundreds of municipalities across the nation, including Portland, have already increased the legal sale age of tobacco products to 21.