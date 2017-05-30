Knox Man Sentenced for Attacking Milbridge Woman with Hatchet

A man from Knox will spend 20 years in prison for attacking an ex-girlfriend in Milbridge with a hatchet.

55-year-old Linwood Doughty previously served more than a decade in prison for shooting another ex-girlfriend.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to elevated aggravated assault for the Milbridge attack.

Last June, Doughty broke into the woman’s home and hit her in the head.

She was taken to a hospital and needed several stitches.

In 1995, Doughty was ordered to prison for tracking down a former girlfriend in Fairfield and shooting her in the leg.

He’s been convicted for unrelated incidents of assault and terrorizing, too.