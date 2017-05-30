Governor LePage Says He Will Still Attempt to Close Downeast Correctional Facility

After 46 employees were handed pink slips at the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport over a week ago, much has been done to halt the Governor’s moves to close the prison.

People criticized the Governor’s actions and were concerned over where inmates would go.

An emergency order passed the Senate and the House last Wednesday to block the closure.

LePage presented a nine-month funding extension for Downeast Correctional on Friday last week.

But, in an interview with WVOM Governor LePage addressed what would happen to inmates and says the facility still needs to be closed.

He said, “The whole point here is to try to get nonviolent or low risk people out of our prison back into society. It’s not fit to live in. I wouldn’t even eat out of that kitchen up there. Not that there’s anything wrong, it’s just a very bad place and we are going to close it. We do not need it, we are closing it.”

Senator Joyce Maker says, “I’ve toured that prison. I toured not less than a month ago. I was in that kitchen that he wouldn’t eat at- you could eat off the floor. It was very clean, very nice. I don’t see that. It is a prison. It’s not huge- it’s not a hotel, it’s not a restaurant, but it was very well done. I went into the back, I saw where they kept their foods. I don’t understand that.”

The Governor originally said the facility would be closed by next month but in a recent budget revision he included funding for the prison through next March.

Senator Joyce Maker says the workers at Downeast had their layoff notices extended until August ninth.