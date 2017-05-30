Governor Calls Out Man Behind Katahdin Woods and Waters Monument

Gov. LePage says while its designation is under review by the federal government, the state won’t put up signs directing people to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The Governor was against the 87,000 acres being designated a national monument by President Obama.

President Trump has ordered a review of the process.

But as the summer season begins, tourists will be visiting the site.

On WVOM radio today, LePage was asked about the DOT putting up signs to direct people to the monument, but he says the state will have no part in it.

“Not going to happen. Not under my watch. I got a letter from somebody last week saying Lucas St. Clair was intimidating and he’s threatening and he’s doing all kinds of things up there to get his way and that investigation is due and I’m not moving until the Federal Government tells me that they’ve investigated and everything is okay,” said LePage.

TV5 spoke with Lucas St. Clair, whose family donated land for the monument. His reaction: he is neither intimidating nor threatening anyone in the region.

“So many of the things that he’s said don’t make any sense to me. I think, potentially, he has resorted to these types of stories because it’s sort of his last effort at putting some shame onto something that he didn’t feel was a positive for the region,” said St. Clair, the President of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters.

St. Clair says if anyone’s slowing down the economic growth in the Katahdin region, it’s the Gov. and his recent decisions.

The monument is the only one under 100,000 acres that’s under review by the Trump administration.