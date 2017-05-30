Gas Prices Rise Slightly In Northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have gone up a bit in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey of Vermont gas stations shows the average price of gas went up 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.37. The price in New Hampshire went up 1.1 cents to $2.31 a gallon, and the price in Maine went up nearly a penny, averaging $2.34 per gallon.

Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy.com senior petroleum analyst, said prices are a few cents higher than where they started last summer, with Maine among states witnessing the cheapest Memorial Day at the pump since 2005.

Elsewhere, the national average fell nearly a penny to $2.36 per gallon. That’s a decrease of 1.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.