Fatal Fire in Orneville Early Tuesday Morning

Authorities now confirming the body of a man was found inside a house that caught fire in Orneville early Tuesday morning.

A neighbor on Little Boyd Lake Road called in the fire around 1:30 a.m.

When fire fighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

This is the second fatal fire in Maine in a week. Sunday morning, 88-year old Harold Young died in a house fire in Surry.