Court Hearing Scheduled For September Regarding Ayla Reynolds

A judge has approved the next step in declaring Ayla Reynolds dead.

The 20-month-old has been missing for more than five years.

A Cumberland County probate judge on May 18 appointed her mother, Trista Reynolds, of Portland, as the personal representative of her estate.

Reynolds has filed a petition with the court to formally declare Ayla dead.

A hearing on the petition is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

Ayla was reported missing from a home in Waterville by her father, Justin DiPietro, in December 2011.

State police launched a massive search for Ayla and later said they believed she was dead.

According to documents on file on the Cumberland County Probate Court website, DiPietro now lives in California.

No charges have ever been filed in Ayla’s disappearance.