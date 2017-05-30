Court Declaration: Ayla Reynolds Is Dead

Ayla Reynolds, the 20-month-old who has been missing for more than five years, has been declared dead by a judge.

A Cumberland County probate judge declared Ayla dead on May 17 and appointed her mother, Trista Reynolds, of Portland, as the personal representative of her estate.

Ayla was reported missing from a home in Waterville by her father, Justin DiPietro, in December 2011.

State police launched a massive search for Ayla and later said they believed she was dead.

According to documents on file on the Cumberland County Probate Court website, DiPietro now lives in California.

No charges have ever been filed in Ayla’s disappearance.