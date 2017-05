Connecticut Couple Held on $50K for Bangor Robberies

Two robberies on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor in two days.

A Connecticut couple charged in connection with the crimes was in court Tuesday.

30-year-old Cara Blewitt and 29-year-old Seth Blewitt are both being held on $50,000 cash bail.

Police say the husband and wife robbed TD Bank Sunday afternoon, then robbed the Dollar Tree store Monday.

An officer spotted their car near the intersection of Union and Third Streets late Monday afternoon and arrested them.

They’re due back in court in July.