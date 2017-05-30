Bangor Woman to Prison in Connection with Lubec Home Invasion

A woman from Bangor will spend a year in prison for her role in a home invasion in Lubec.

26-year-old Jessica Jones pleaded guilty last month to burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police say last September a homeowner told police a man forced his way into his home with a knife and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him money.

The homeowner was stabbed and needed surgery.

45-year-old Peter Lyons of Trescott was also arrested, but we’re told the case against him was dismissed last month after he died.