Bangor Woman to Prison in Connection with Lubec Home Invasion

A woman from Bangor will spend a year in prison for her role in a home invasion in Lubec.
26-year-old Jessica Jones pleaded guilty last month to burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Police say last September a homeowner told police a man forced his way into his home with a knife and threatened to kill him if he didn’t give him money.
The homeowner was stabbed and needed surgery.
45-year-old Peter Lyons of Trescott was also arrested, but we’re told the case against him was dismissed last month after he died.