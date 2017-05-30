Bangor Woman Sentenced for Hitting Man with Car in Searsport

A woman from Bangor will spend the next year in prison for hitting a man with her car in Searsport.

29-year-old Katherine Harriman pleaded guilty earlier this month to elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief.

In exchange for her plea, a domestic violence charge was dropped.

Searsport police say last fall Harriman got into a dispute with a man on Resh Road.

Harriman took off in her car, then came back and ran into the man.

The impact broke his leg.

Harriman was also ordered to pay no more than $10,000 in restitution for the man’s medical bills and property damage.