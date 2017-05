Authorities Release Name of Woman Killed in UTV Crash in Lowell

Authorities have now identified the woman killed in a utility vehicle crash Saturday night in Lowell.

The Warden Service says 19-year-old Abigail Fiske of Millinocket died.

Game wardens say she was one of two passengers on the UTV, driven by 19-year-old Parker Gardner from Lincoln.

We’re told the driver tried a power turn and the machine flipped over.

Fiske was sitting in the back and died at the scene.