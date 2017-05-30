Augusta Police Arrest New York Man Said to Be Fugitive From Justice

An Augusta traffic stop today landed an accused drug dealer in jail…police say he’s a fugitive from New York.

Around 8 this morning police stopped a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Terry Wilson of New York after witnesses reported his driving wasn’t normal.

A police dog was used to search the car.

Police say a passenger, 20-year-old Justin Lugo of New York had $1400 worth of crack cocaine on him.

Police say Lugo’s on probation for conspiracy to commit murder in New York.

He’s being held at the Kennebec County Jail pending extradition to New York.

Wilson was arrested for having a suspended license and driving under the influence.