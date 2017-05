Arundel Man Shot and Killed by Police in Response to Domestic Disturbance Call

A man was shot and killed by police in Arundel.

It happened around 2:15 yesterday morning.

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

When Deputies arrived, there was an ‘armed confrontation’ with 37 year old Chad Dionne.

Dionne was ultimately shot and killed.

The Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation.