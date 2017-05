Art Students Create Mural Artwork for Downtown Augusta

Art students are planning to liven up the downtown area with a series of murals with support from community organizations.

The Kennebec Journal reports experts were invited to the capital city in 2013 to critique what was needed to spur economic and community development. They noted that downtown lacked public art.

Officials are partnering with art students at the University of Maine at Augusta to create some of the mural artwork.