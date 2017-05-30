2 Young Mainers in Scripps National Spelling Bee

A pair of young Mainers are in Washington D.C. preparing for the main event of the spelling season.

Scipps National Spelling Bee begins Wednesday.

13-year-old Neil St. John is an 8th grader at Bangor Christian School. He won the regional competition at Husson University to earn his bid.

13-year-old Naomi Zarin from Gray is the other Pine Tree State speller.

The two-day bee is broadcast across ESPN networks.

There are 291 entrants to the tournament of the year.

St. John is speller number 142, while Zarin had better get ready as she is speller number 1.

We’ll keep you updated on both as the navigate the competition.